On the third day, a total of 1,545 candidates had filed nominations for as many as 4,252 seats for various posts.

The State Election Commission has announced the conduct of ordinary election for the local bodies across the State in two phases — October 17 and 19.

Filing of nominations began on September 26. The AIADMK was the first political party to announce candidates and file papers.

Today, many independent candidates and those contesting for panchayats filed papers.

According to a press release, as on Wednesday, 37 candidates filed papers for the post of District Panchayat Ward Member, 6 for Panchayat Union Ward Member, 160 for Village Panchayat President, 1186 for the post of Village Panchayat Ward Member, 150 for councillor post in Madurai Corporation, one for Municipal Councillor and five candidates had filed for the post of Town Panchayat Ward Member.

The nomination ends on October 3.

The DMK candidates and their allies and other parties are expected to file papers in the next two days.