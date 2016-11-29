“Sexual abuse cases go up to 1565 in 2014 from 677 in 2011”

Tamil Nadu Dalit Women Movement president Bernard Fatima speaking at the inauguration of an art campaign against violence against women organized by Evidence in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: G_Moorthy

more-in

15-day campaign in southern districts on evils of crime against women

If women are not respected, it would reflect badly on the society. Speakers at the inaugural session of the 15-day-long campaign proposed to be conducted in southern districts on the evils of crime against women through street plays and skits, organised by Madurai based Evidence, an NGO, which fights for the Dalit rights, said that if a woman was ill-treated, it would mean shame to the society.

When times were changing and women empowerment was talked aloud everywhere, crimes against women were being reported more in the media. “This is shocking. This had to be prevented, at least if not stopped,” said Bernard Fatima of Tamil Nadu Dalit Pengal Iyakkam in her address.

Evidence executive director A. Kathir said that harassment of women was on the rise and happened in families.

“Every year, in Tamil Nadu alone, 150-170 women were killed by their husbands under some pretext or the other...What was worrying was only a meagre 6 to 7 per cent among the accused were convicted. The police, hospitals, judiciary and administration had to be strengthened, which would discourage offenders,” he said.

Moreover, sexual abuses were higher against children. Irrespective of the age of children, they were subjected to abuses. The police were keen on settling such complaints through “Katta panchayats” or by compromise by paying money. The crimes would come to an end, only when such persons were dealt with as per law and put behind bars.

Sexual crimes too were on the rise in Tamil Nadu. From 677 cases in 2011, it had almost tripled to 1,565 in 2014. There were as many as 7,000 harassment complaints reported every year, Mr. Kathir said

With the message that “every woman is important, and only when a woman is respected, offenders would stop harassing them. The society would be respected...” the troupe would be touring Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanyakumari till December 12, he added.

The inaugural event was held at the American College here.