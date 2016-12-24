“Release all arrested fishermen”

more-in

Rameswaram: The fishermen in Rameswaram, along with family members of the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on the charge of poaching, staged a demonstration at Thangachimadam, near here on Saturday, demanding the release of all the arrested fishermen and their boats.

Addressing the demonstration, fishermen leaders said they would be forced to chalk out a massive agitation, along with fishermen in other coastal districts if the Centre failed to secure the release of all the arrested fishermen and boats when the Joint Working Group (JWG), established after the ministerial level talks held in Delhi, meets on January two.

“As our repeated pleas for the release of the fishermen and boats fell in deaf ears, the JWG meeting is our only hope now,” said fishermen leaders P Sesu Raja and N J Bose.

The JWG was constituted after External Affairs Ministry Sushma Swaraj and Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraveera met in Delhi in November and it is scheduled to meet in Colombo for its maiden meeting.

“As we were assured that the JWG will take up the issue, we expect something positive to emerge in its first meeting,” they said.

After Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, they expected the release to take place before Christmas but it did not happen, the leaders said and urged the State and Central governments to prevail upon the Lankan government to release the fishermen at least before the New Year.

It was unfortunate that the fisherfolk had to stage the demonstration on the eve of Christmas, fisherwomen leader Sagaya Mary said.

Meanwhile, U. Arulanandham, president of the Alliance for the Release of Innocent Fishermen, dismissed as wrong, reports in some television channels that the Lankan government had ordered the release of the fishermen.

“The reports are wrong and there is no such thing,” he told The Hindu.

M Ilango, chairperson of the National Fish Workers’ Forum (NFF) said the JWG has an agenda to discuss the release of the boat and he expected the body to take a positive decision in its first meeting to be held in Colombo.