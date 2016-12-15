“Registration of FIR must on complaints of stolen vehicles”

more-in

Very recently, the city police had a major breakthrough in two-wheeler theft cases when they recovered 96 stolen motorbikes upon arresting a youth R. Palanikumar (28).

The police said that his modus operandi was to target vehicles parked in large numbers in specific places like Madurai railway junction, Government Rajaji hospital and in front of a mall in Tallakulam.

The man had hired two houses in Sellur in the guise of an agent involved in buying and selling used two-wheelers and silently stocked them up there.

However, his run came to an end when the Railway Protection Force personnel spotted him through closed circuit television camera network and handed him over to the Karimedu police station.

While the recovery is said to be one of the biggest in recent times, the sad part of the story is that it also revealed that a section of city police was refusing to register first information report (FIR) in connection with stolen vehicles.

This was evident with the city police registering at least 25 cases of stolen vehicles within a few days in the second week of December. And specifically, Karimedu, Tallakulam and Mathichiyam police stations had registered these cases apparently after the confession was made by the accused.

The date of vehicle theft has been as old as in April and May and in many cases, two months old. While in some cases, the police stations had issued community service register (CSR) and in many cases even CSR was not given.

The Commissioner of Police, Shailesh Kumar Yadav, said that any such incidence of police refusing to register the case could be brought to his attention either in person or through WhatsApp helpline 83000-21100.

“I have instructed the officials to immediately issue CSR upon getting the complaint. If the initial search does not fetch the desired result, the police should register the FIR within seven days,” he said. The citizens should know that it is their right to demand the CSR and should not leave the station without it. “It is just not the two-wheeler or money that is lost. The victim loses his peace. Hence, the motorists should also take adequate precaution to keep their vehicles secured,” Mr. Yadav said.

He suggested that two-wheeler riders should go for wheel clamp to immobilise the front wheel.

“It takes more time to break this lock too. Besides, the thief would have to sit down on the ground to tamper with it and would easily get noticed unlike while tampering with the handle lock which will give an impression that he is the actual owner,” Mr. Yadav said.