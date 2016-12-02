“QR Code App soon for cashless transactions”

Collector N. Venkatachalam (centre), overseeing a villager receiving money through a micro ATM arranged at the media workshop held at the Collectorate in Theni on Friday. | Photo Credit: G_KARTHIKEYAN;G_KARTHIKEYAN - G_KARTHIKEYAN

The Canara Bank will introduce Quick Response Code App shortly for cashless transactions, said Madurai Zone General Manager K. Velusamy.

Delivering special address at a media workshop on demonetisation and mobile banking organised by the Press Information Bureau here on Friday, he said this new app would improve transactions in commercial undertakings.

The new app would help customers transfer funds safely, easily and instantaneously. The system would use a single identifier eliminating the need to exchange sensitive information like bank account number, credit card details during financial transactions. The bank had collected Rs.40,000 crore from the public during demonetisation process of which savings account balance alone rose to Rs.24,000 crore. The main objective of the workshop was to popularise cash-free transactions, digital economy and mobile banking among rural masses, he added.

Inaugurating the workshop, Collector N. Venkatachalam said that cooperation of public was essential for success of big reforms. Media should propagate the importance and benefits of mobile banking among people.

The PIB Additional Director General, Karu. Muthu Kumar said 86 per cent of transaction was being done through mobile phones in Kenya, first in the world in mobile use followed by Uganda. Transaction will be easy, safe and quick.

No political parties opposed the Centre’s demonetisation policy. They only opposed the way of implementation. The Centre was quick and very responsive in settling grievances of the public and took all measures to mitigate the difficulties faced by them.

In 1986, Burma banned currency notes and offered public just 48 hours to exchange the notes. Russia too banned currency notes and offered just three days for exchange in 1991. The Centre had given 50 days for exchanging notes, he pointed out.

Later, a demonstration on digital transaction and functions of QR Code app was held at the workshop.

In another technical session on horticulture crop, National Banana Research Station Senior Scientist V. Kumar appealed to the farmers to operate as a group in order to enjoy maximum benefits through sale of agri-produce. Even as the country stood first in banana production, it was not first in banana export map because of failure to give priority to value addition, he also added.