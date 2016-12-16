“Prevent Lanka from enacting law to fine Indian fishermen”

more-in

: Decrying Sri Lankan Government’s reported move to bring in a new law to impose fine ranging from Rs. 7 lakh to Rs. 7 crore on Indian fishermen poaching in their waters, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) leader Vaiko has urged the Centre to prevail upon the Lankan government and prevent it from enacting such a legislation.

Addressing a protest rally here on Friday, he said as the proposed law to come into force from January next was aimed at crushing the livelihood of the Tamil Nadu fishermen, Prime Minister Narendra Modi should exert pressure through diplomatic channels and restrain the Lankan government from coming out with the law.

“Finding a lasting solution to the fishermen issue may take time for Mr. Modi but he should act immediately on this issue,” Mr. Vaiko said. If the Prime Minister failed to do so, he would only ruin the livelihood of the fishing community, he said.

He said he had discussed the issue with Mr. Modi when he met him in Delhi on Thursday and explained in detail, the problems faced by Tamil Nadu fishermen to eke out their living, amid threats from the Lankan navy, whenever they set out for fishing in the Palk Bay.

On apprehensions expressed by fishermen leaders that the Lankan navy would attack the fishermen in retaliation to the protest demonstration, Mr. Vaiko said if the Lankan navy attacked the fishermen, he would take up the issue with Mr. Modi and stage a protest in New Delhi to ‘teach a lesson’ to the Lankan government.

Accusing the Lankan government of trying to create hatred between the Sri Lankan Tamil fishermen and Tamil Nadu fishermen, he said the fisher folk should sort out their differences and ensure that the livelihood of both the fishing community was protected.

Mr. Vaiko hit out at the Indian navy and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for not coming to the rescue of the Tamil Nadu fishermen, when they were attacked by the Lankan navy even while in Indian waters and blamed the then Congress government for handing over Katchatheevu islet to Sri Lanka on a platter in 1974, which he said was the root cause of the problem.

Fishermen leaders – U. Arulanandham, P. Sesu Raja, Devadoss, N. J. Bose, Emirat, Royappan and Sagayam and MDMK office bearers – Seventhiappan, Nakkeeran, Durai, Balakrishnan, Azhagusundaram and Guna participated in the agitation.