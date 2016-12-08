“No TASMAC shops, no problems”

more-in

: The closure of TASMAC retail shops for three days since the death of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa played a major role in the last two days passing off peacefully in Madurai district.

Except for four incidents of stone pelting at buses that were reported on Tuesday afternoon, no major untoward incident has been reported in the last two days. Hardly any gathering could be seen on the roads and streets on Tuesday and, except for a handful number of two-wheelers, vehicles were off the roads.

“Though the people were in shock, the major reason for the possibility of such a silent mourning was due to non-availability of liquor,” a police officer said. As the TASMAC shops were closed much before the official announcement of the demise of Jayalalithaa, there was little scope for large-scale stocking. As no liquor bottle was available, trouble mongers did not get a chance. Otherwise, they would have created problems under the influence of liquor.

“A petty quarrel among tipplers could snowball into a clash between groups of different political parties, castes or communities,” the officer said.

“Usually, the members of political parties would have a tendency to shout not only to praise the departed leader, but also to abuse leaders of other political parties under the influence of alcohol, and that could provoke others,” another officer said.

Arguments among neighbours on political lines, when they lost their senses, would change the peaceful atmosphere into an unruly situation, he added. Capitalising on drunken brawls, some antisocial elements could try to escalate the problem, he added.

Only those who were high in spirits would normally organise road rokos or stone pelting during such tragic incidents. Even if they did not indulge violence, the drunk caused or got involved in road accidents when they tried to drive their vehicles in high speed, he added.