PLEA TO PARENTS: V. Shanmughanathan, Meghalaya Governor, speaking at the Ramakrishna Ashram at Tiruvedakam near Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G_Moorthy

While most parents desire that their children should become successful professionals, at least some should be willing to let them become monks, said V. Shanmuganathan, Governor of Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh.

Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebrations of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam and associated educational institutions here on Sunday, Mr. Shanmuganathan said that while the country had achieved in generating wealth after the liberalisation of economy, its cultural values had come under stress. “There are more millionaires today. Technology has developed to an extent that even intelligent machines are becoming a reality. However, our tradition and culture have taken a hit and lives are becoming mechanical,” he said.

“To balance this, there is a need for spiritual teachers. Parents should wish that their children should become great gurus such as Adi Shankara, Paramahamsa or Vivekananda. When this institution celebrates its centenary year, it should have produced at least 100 monks,” he appealed to the parents and teachers.

Stressing that the younger generation should at least have monk-like traits of courage, compassion and sacrifice, Mr. Shanmuganathan said, “If you cannot wear saffron robes, at least develop saffron thoughts.”

He cited the parallel of extensive service-oriented initiatives being done by Christian missionaries in the North-eastern States, which he said had numerous places associated with Hindu mythologies.

Earlier, Mr. Shanmuganathan recollected his long association with Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam and its founder Swami Chidbhavananda, right from 1970s while he was attending Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh camps here.

Swami Sadananda, president of Sri Ramakrishna Tapovanam, presided over the function while monks from other associated institutions offered felicitatations.

Murali Pakshirajan, Syndicate Member of Madurai Kamaraj University, and B. Ramamoorthy, Principal, Vivekananda College, spoke.