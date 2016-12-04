“Flow of imagination of budding artists amazing”

Young students displaying their talent with brush and paints at The Hindu Young World Painting Competition in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R_ASHOK

At The Hindu Young World on-the-spot painting competition

In less than 100 minutes, close to 400 budding artists showed their talent at The Hindu Young World on-the-spot painting competition and that the judges had a tough time in choosing the top three winners on Saturday.

Organised by The Hindu, in association with Thyrocare, the students from different schools turned up at the De Nobili School at K Pudur here from as early as 8.30 a.m. The competition was held in two categories — junior and senior and the topics included “Fun in the rain” for junior and “A world without water” for senior.

The colours were so flowing from all over at the hall that, that at the end the judges had loads of paintings.

According to the judges, the colours used by the children and the flow of imagination were exciting. Some of the students said that they regularly attended the drawing classes in their schools and also did a lot at home during leisure time.

“Whenever I feel bored, I take my pencil and start drawing on even a small piece of paper,” said Rohith Kanna, who bagged the first prize in the junior category.

Appreciating the huge turnout of participants, Corporation Commissioner Sandeep Nanduri, who was the chief guest, said that the top three paintings of the students chosen by the judges would be given space on the walls of Temple City.

As part of beautification, the Corporation had been giving a facelift not only in garbage removal, but also keeping the city with colours.

Already, the public walls in and around Race Course Grounds, Railway Junction and underneath the Albert Victor Bridge have been decked up with paintings by students and artists.

Overwhelmed by the Commissioner’s announcement, The Hindu team thanked him for encouraging the students to draw their paintings on the Madurai’s walls. The Hindu’s Senior Regional Manager R. Bharathan and team coordinated with the school authorities and sponsors.

Winners (Junior category

- IV to VI standard)

1. G. V. Rohith Kanna, Rajan Matric HSS, 2. M. Swathi, Jeevana School, 3. M. Harini, Mahatma School (Baba Building).

Consolation prize

A. Manikanda Prabhu Rajan, Mat HSS, L. Abishek Kandelwal, SDH Jain Vidyalaya School, G. Sivaprakash Kumar, Mary Ann Matric HSS, K. Harini, Mahatma CBSE, S. Adaikappan, Mahatma School, KK Nagar, R. Chitradeep, Thiagarajar Model School, and Prithishnath Govind, V.S. Mahatma School.

Winners (Senior category - VII to IX standard)

1. T.G. Ekanath, Thiagarajar Model School, 2. Nitish Kumar, Mahatma School, KK Nagar. 3. S. Kathik Sridhar, SDJ Jain Vidyalaya.

Consolation prize

E. Reshma Mahatma, CBSE, M. Balavenkatesh, Rajan Matric HSS, P. Azhagu Madhavan, SBOA School, K.R. Trishika Rajan, Mat HSS, G. Sakti, De-Nobili Matric School, B. Padmavasan, Mahatma School, KK Nagar and V. Monika, Rajan Matriculation Higher Secondary School.