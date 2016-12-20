“Domestic workers’ problems ignored”

more-in

MADURAI: Stating that various issues faced by domestic workers, including the guaranteeing of minimum wages, were continuously being ignored by the governments, the National Domestic Workers Movement (NDWM) have demanded the enactment of a central legislation to safeguard the rights of domestic workers.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, P. Clara of NDWM, said that though the Union government was talking about a policy for domestic workers, it would not have any impact since it would not be legally binding. “We instead need a law that will address our concerns,” she said.

Ms. Clara alleged that though Tami Nadu had a welfare board for domestic workers, it had not helped the workers much. “The board complaints about shortage of funds. We have long been suggesting the government to collect one per cent levy as part of house tax to fund these welfare boards but it had not been taken seriously,” she said.

“Moreover, it is an arduous task for the domestic workers to register themselves in the board since it involved getting certificates from revenue officials. Our repeated demands to repeal these requirements had not been met,” she said.

She alleged that domestic workers’ unions working at the field-level were not given representation in the governing committees of the board because of which real issues faced by the workers were not getting highlighted.

She also complained that the State government was yet to notify minimum wage for domestic workers. “Even if they fix it, there is no regulatory mechanism to ensure compliance,” she said.

NDWM’s other demands included setting up of village-level committees to investigate complaints of sexual harassments faced by domestic workers, a tribunal to address issues between the domestic workers and ratification of the International Labour Organization’s convention on ‘Decent work for Domestic Workers’ by the union government.

Ms. Clara said that the organisation would be staging a demonstration here by the end of this month to highlight their demands.