“Demonetisation hashurt only the poor”

more-in

Around 100 cadres of Social Democratic Party of India on Monday gheraoed the State Bank of India branch near Madurai railway junction in protest against the demonetisation initiative of the union government.

They raised slogans condemning the decision, which they claimed had come as a huge blow for the poor and middle-class people in the country. They alleged that the decision was ill-conceived and shoddily implemented and would have no impact on the thriving black economy in the country.

A. Bilaludeen, Madurai district general-secretary of SDPI, alleged that none of the wealthy and corrupt people were standing in the queues in banks but only the poor and middle-income people, whose daily lives had been severely affected due to shortage of currency following demonetisation.

Jaffar Sultan, Madurai district president, alleged that the government had failed to deliver its promise of bringing black money stashed by the corrupt in foreign countries and had instead chosen to punish the poor with demonetisation. Earlier, the cadres tried to burn the effigy of Prime Minister Modi. However, policemen prevented their attempt.