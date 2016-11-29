“Demonetisation cannot curb black money”

VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan addressing a protest meeting against demonetisation organized by VCK and Communist parties at K. Pudur in Madurai on Monday. Photo; G. Moorthy | Photo Credit: G_Moorthy

Hidden agenda is to expropriate money from common man to infuse it into banks: VCK leader

MADURAI: Stating that demonetisation of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 cannot curb black money, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan alleged that the hidden agenda of demonetisation was to expropriate money from the common man to infuse it into the cash-starved banks, which can later lend them to big corporates.

Addressing a protest meeting here on Monday as part of the nationwide shutdown called by Left parties, he said that demonetisation would not be helpful since black cash was insignificant compared to black wealth held in other forms like foreign currencies, gold and lands.

“Therefore, the idea is to inject all the cash into banks, particularly public-sector banks, which are already reeling under pressure due to non-payment of thousands of crores of loans by big corporates,” he alleged.

He said that if Prime Minister Modi was serious about controlling black money, he should have started with bringing reforms in elections, which he claimed is the breeding ground for corruption and black money.

“However, we cannot expect that from BJP, which spent the maximum money in the last parliamentary election. Is it not the big corporates who funded them?” he questioned.

He said that the claim of the central government that demonetisation would help in moving towards cashless economy was also unrealistic as the country lacked necessary infrastructure. He added that such a move would wipe out small-scale traders and favour big companies.

Mr. Thirumavalavan also criticised Prime Minister Modi for refusing to discuss the issue in the Parliament and instead branding everyone opposing demonetisation as black money hoarders during his public meetings.

Leaders from Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation also spoke at the function.

District-level leaders and cadres of DMK also carried out a separate protest against demonetisation in Palanganatham here on Monday morning.