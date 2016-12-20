“Bank transfer of salaries will help domestic workers”

more-in

MADURAI: Asserting that the government’s push towards cashless transactions will be of help to domestic workers, the National Domestic Workers’ Movement, however, said that the decision to demonetise Rs.500 and Rs.1000 had resulted in non-payment of their salaries.

“One of the problems we face is the lack of any documentary evidence that we worked for an employer since contracts are not generally signed. If moving cashless means crediting the salaries in bank accounts, it can act as a proof of our employment later,” P. Clara of NDWM told the media here on Tuesday.

However, she added that the government should have done it gradually instead of suddenly demonetising the currencies that were widely in use. “Our association has been receiving several complaints that the employers had not paid last month salary due to cash crunch,” she alleged.

G. Gomathi, a worker associated with NDWM, said that in some cases the salaries had been paid using the old Rs.500 notes, which the workers found tough to exchange. “In our work, it is difficult to take leaves. How could we queue up in banks to exchange the notes?” she asked.