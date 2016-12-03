“All Bar associations in State should shed differences”

more-in

Justice D. Hariparanthaman, former judge of the Madras High Court, on Saturday likened to death sentence the lifetime ban imposed on seven lawyers from practising law and said such repressive measures would not be lifted unless all Bar associations in the State shed their differences and speak in one voice.

Addressing a meet organised here by the newly floated Tamil Nadu- Puducherry Advocates Association, the retired judge said that the Bar councils and their disciplinary committees were only acting as a proxy for a war being waged against lawyers by someone else and it was time for the lawyers to identify them.

“You must remove the veil and find out people behind it. I should not say who they are but I can say that those who are waging the battle are not honest. They are people who do not believe in even waging the battle honestly. Krishna did not conduct the Mahabharata war honestly. Tamils should understand that,” he told the gathering.

Mr. Justice Hariparanthaman accused the Bar Council of India of being selective in initiating action against lawyers and said that it had acted harshly against lawyers in Tamil Nadu whereas there was very little action against Kerala lawyers who attacked journalists and Delhi lawyers who indulged in violence inside Patiala House court complex.

Questioning the necessity for having transferred the enquiry against the Tamil Nadu lawyers to Karnataka State Bar Council, he said that the findings given by the disciplinary committee were unsustainable since one of the reasons given for imposing the ban was indulging in court boycott or strike though such charge itself had not been framed against them.

“The committee has also said that five lawyers (A.K. Ramasamy, Nedunchezhian, S. Vanchinathan, Ramamurthy and Karunanidhi from Madurai) played a lead role in the agitations against the judiciary and they were the mastermind of the protests but there is no evidence for that and no discussion anywhere in the 133 pages order,” he pointed out.

Stating that he had been a labour lawyer for 30 years before serving as a judge for seven years, the former judge said during his experience as a lawyer, he had seen that invariably every other disciplinary committee appointed by an employer only ends up in faithfully confirming the charges framed against the employee.

“The same thing has happened in the case of the enquiry conducted against lawyers too,” he added. Senior Counsels M. Ajmal Khan and K. Gopalakrishna Lakshmana Raju and High Court advocate T. Lajapathi Roy were among others who spoke.