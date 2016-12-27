‘Uniform Civil Code, a ploy to impair religious harmony’

more-in

The push by the Union government to implement Uniform Civil Code was nothing but a ploy to gain political mileage by damaging religious harmony, alleged Rajya Sabha MP and DMK women’s wing secretary M.K. Kanimozhi here on Monday.

Speaking at a conference organised by the women’s wing of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to oppose the UCC, Ms. Kanimozhi said that BJP’s claims of defending rights of women belonging to minority religions were unbelievable since the party had not shown similar interest in other women-related issues.

“The 33 per cent women’s reservation Bill is already passed by the Rajya Sabha and awaiting its day in the Lok Sabha. Since the BJP has majority, it can easily pass the legislation. However, it is not willing to table the Bill when several other legislations are being passed without discussion,” she said.

She added that the BJP would not have opted for demonetisation if it were concerned about women since the decision wiped out all the savings made by women, particularly in rural areas, to meet family emergencies.

Recollecting a speech made by former RSS leader M.S. Golwalkar that UCC would not help in uniting the country, she asked why BJP was keen on implementing it when even a leader revered by them was not in its favour.

Speaking at the function, Congress MLA S. Vijayadharani said that Muslim women had wholeheartedly accepted the Sharia and hence there was no need for someone outside to amend it under the pretext of defending the rights of Muslim women.

K.M. Kader Mohideen, general secretary of IUML, and A. K. Tashreef Jahan, president of the women’s wing, also spoke at the function.

Resolutions were passed to defend the Sharia and intensify protests if the Union government did not give up its plan to bring UCC.