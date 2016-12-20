‘More players from tier-2 cities should compete in international events’

more-in

Over 500 players representing as many as 19 badminton clubs from the city and suburbs participated in the tournament organised by the Madurai District Badminton Association at the Race Course indoor stadium.

The final, which was played between two divisions, on Sunday was witnessed by Principal Income Tax Commissioner Susie Babu Varghese.

In the first division, Meeka Club defeated Temple City Badminton Club, while in the other division, Executive Club defeated Madurai Sourashtra Badminton Association.

Giving away the prizes, the chief guest, congratulated the players and appealed to them to compete in international events as well. “I wish more sports persons from Madurai figured in the international arena and brought laurels to the temple city,” she added.

The Madurai District Badminton Association recognised the players from Madurai who had participated in the Under-15 events and won medals by presenting them with a cheque for Rs. 50000 on the occasion. Ms. Susie Babu Varghese presented the cheque to Varshini Vishwanathan, national-level winner (girls singles under-15).

MDBA president Raghavan welcomed the gathering.

Secretary Rajmohan presided over the prize distribution ceremony.

Joint secretary Nagaraj Krishnan proposed a vote of thanks.