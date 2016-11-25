‘Lift fishing ban in 18 villages identified as turtle-nesting areas’

more-in

NAGERCOIL: Kanniyakumari District Meen Thozhilalar Sangam has urged the government to lift the ban imposed on fishing in 18 coastal villages identified as turtle-nesting areas for four months from January 1 to April 30.

Raising the issue at the monthly grievances meeting for fishermen here on Friday, S. Antony, sangam general secretary, said 18 coastal villages were identified as turtle-nesting areas in the district by the government as per the findings of Forest Department. This would affect the livelihood of the fishermen, as they were already prohibited from fishing for 45 days every year for augmenting fish resources during the breeding season.

The Government Order issued on September 27 to ban fishing in turtle-nesting coastal villages prohibited farmers from fishing for 9.5 nautical miles.

The order had been issued without consulting the stakeholders — the fishermen.

In the name of protecting turtles, the government had imposed the ban which would affect 85 per cent of the fishermen using countryboats within 9.5 nautical miles.