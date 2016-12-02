‘Bail is the rule, jail an exception’ cannot be followed forever: HC

more-in

MADURAI: The legal principle ‘bail is the rule and jail an exception,’ laid down by the Supreme Court in 1978 cannot be said to be a precedent forever especially after the enactment of special statues such as the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, the Madras High Court Bench here has said.

Justice S. Vaidyanathan made the observation while dismissing bail petitions filed by S. Satheeshkumar of Bethaniapuram and J. Ramesh of Ellis Nagar booked by Narcotics Intelligence Bureau-Criminal Investigation Department (NIB-CID) here for allegedly being in possession of 36 kg of Ganja worth Rs. 3.6 lakh.

The judge also expressed “deep regret” over having recently granted bail to two other accused in a similar narcotics case since a judgement passed by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on July 21, 1999 in State of Punjab versus Baldev Singh was not brought to his notice at the time of taking that decision.

He said that bail was granted to those two accused by relying upon two different High Court judgements which were based on a 2014 Supreme Court ruling in Rajasthan versus Paramanand wherein it was held that failure to strictly follow statutory procedures while conducting search would vitiate the entire proceedings.

While passing orders in those petitions, the judge had said that he was granting bail “with a heavy heart” since the offence allegedly committed by them was against the society and that he would not have let them out but for the failure of the police in not having followed the legal procedures properly at the time of their arrest.

Nevertheless, since Government Advocate S. Prabha had produced the Constitution Bench judgement, which holds the issue of the procedures having been followed or not could be decided only during the course of trial, the judge said that he was not inclined to grant bail to the two accused before him at present.

“Had the judgement been brought to my knowledge earlier while hearing the earlier case, I would not have released those petitioners on bail... Anyhow, I have no hesitation to record my deep regret for having passed the said order releasing the petitioners therein on bail based on the implicit faith in the representation of the counsel.

“I am also sure that if the judgement of the Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had been brought to the notices of my brother Judges, who granted bail to petitioners in similar cases, they would also not have let the accused flee from justice. Anyhow, we are bound to maintain judicial discipline... Hence, this petition is dismissed,” Mr. Justice Vaidyanathan concluded.