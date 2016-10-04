FIR names four more persons as accused

The NIA Special Court here on Monday sent the six youths arrested for convening a secret meeting of an Islamic State module at Kanakamala in Kannur to the custody of National Investigation Agency (NIA) for 12 days till October 14.

The arrested have been identified as Manseed alias Omar Al Hindi alias Muthuka, 30, of Aniyaram in Kannur; Abu Basheer aka Rashid aka Buccha aka Dalpati aka Ameer, 29, of South Ukkadam in Coimbatore; Swalih Mohammed T aka Yousuf aka Abu Hasna, 26, of Chelakkara in Thrissur (currently living in Chennai); Safwan P, 30, of Ponmundam in Malappuram; Jasim N.K., 25; and Ramshad Nageelan Kandiyil aka Aaamu, 24, of Kuttiyadi in Kozhikode.

The agency on Monday submitted an FIR before the court here naming four more persons as accused in the case.

The four persons, whose arrests are yet to be recorded, are currently being interrogated at a secret location and their arrests will be recorded upon receiving substantial evidences.

Nice model attack

Sleuths are also probing the module’s role on the ‘Nice model attack’ it had allegedly planned on a meet on peace and humanity organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami in Kochi recently. The venue of the meeting was twice changed based on intelligence alerts.

Meanwhile, the NIA also received nod from the court to take the accused to various locations for evidence collection. The sleuths have been interrogating them at a secret location since Sunday night. The NIA took them for further interrogation.