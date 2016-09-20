The city police on Monday arrested two youths on charge of assaulting a woman and her friend while they were waiting to cross the Seaport-Airport road near Kakkanad last week.

The arrested were identified as Jaffar and Manaf, both residents of Chittettukara.

The incident happened on Thursday last when Ashwini, a research scholar at the Kerala University campus, Karyavattom, and her friend Shambu, an IT employee at Inforpark, were waiting to cross the road near the Infopark.

Suddenly, a car dangerously sped past them, nearly hitting the duo.

A shocked Shambu gestured with his hand in protest. The passengers in the car hit the brakes, took a U-turn and rushed towards them. They then abused the duo before assaulting them.

Vehicle number

Initially, the police failed to trace the accused as the vehicle registration number given by the victims turned out to be wrong.

CCTV images

The police then checked the CCTV images, traced the vehicle and caught the duo after taking the vehicle owner details.

A case under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 341 (wrongful restraint) were registered against the accused.