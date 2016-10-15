Youth Congress activists laid a siege to the Sree Narayana Institute of Medical Sciences at Kunnukara in protest against the fee hike and what they termed as “looting in the name of education” by self-financing medical colleges.

The protesters blocked the academic wing of the college. Noisy scenes were created when they stopped students from entering classes. Only house surgeons and those who had come to attend examinations were eventually permitted to enter the building. KPCC secretary B.A. Abdul Muthalib inaugurated the siege.