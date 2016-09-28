Activists of the Youth Congress and the Kerala Students Union (KSU) staged protests against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at two functions held in the city on Tuesday.

They protested against the police action on their members during an agitation over the issue of fee and admission in private medical colleges. KSU activists protested at the venue of the annual general body meet of Cochin International Airport Limited while the Youth Congress members tried to wave black flags in front of hotel Le Meridien where the Chief Minister inaugurated the Kerala Travel Mart.

The police removed the activists at both venues.