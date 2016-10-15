Social activist Lakshmi Menon is on a drive to collect used plastic pens in order to create art from waste and promote environment-friendly initiatives in daily lives.

The pens will be used to create a unique art installation in association with Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

Since these pens get rejected in recycling because of the metal component and the residual ink inside, these cheap plastic pens from households usually end up at landfills. It was a similar drive by a school highlighted in The Hindu that set the ball rolling for Ms. Menon’s project titled “Pendrive”. The campaign will kick off on Children’s Day on November 14, mobilising schools to pool used pens and deposit them for the art installation. The locations for depositing them would be intimated late, Ms. Menon said at a press meet.

Schools had also been advised to have collection points in their institutions and sort them into similar types and bundle them in packs of 100s.

The objective of Pendrive was to encourage people to use ink pens and reusable pens which would bring down drastically the waste generated by disposable pens. Another objective was to promote Indian-made reusable pens and reject the cheap plastic pens that could not be recycled. “Most of these cheap quality non-refillable pens are imported from China”, she said.

It was amazing the number of pens that could come from just a single household, she said. And the plastic waste ended up in landfills, polluting the land. Ms. Menon said she hoped to create awareness on how a small change in habit could help save the land from the non-degradable pollutant.

