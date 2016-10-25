The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry will organise an awareness workshop on GST and its implications here on October 28 at The Center Hotel, Avenue Center, Panampilly Nagar.

The one-day awareness workshop is being organised along with auditing company KPMG with a view to provide deeper insight into the GST framework as currently envisaged and the manner in which businesses need to prepare themselves for a smooth transition to the GST.

The workshop will be inaugurated by Pullela Nageswara Rao, Chief Commissioner of Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax, Kerala, at 10 a.m., said a press release here.

S. Sivankutty, Deputy Commissioner (Intelligence), Commercial Taxes, Ernakulam, will deliver the keynote address. Sachin Menon, FICCI co-chair, GST, partner and head, Indirect Tax, KPMG, and Deepak L. Aswani, co-chair, FICCI Kerala State Council, will address the participants.

For registrations and more details, contact FICCI Kerala State Council on 0484-4058041/42/Mob: 09746903555/e-mail:kesc@ficci.com.