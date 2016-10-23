A 60-year-old woman reportedly committed suicide by slitting her own throat here on Saturday. The police identified her as Leela, wife of Chellappan, a resident of Illithodu near Malayattoor.
According to the Kalady police, Leela’s body was found lying in a pool of blood at an isolated place near her house. The police also recovered a machete from the crime scene.
Leela, who had been suffering from a mental disorder, was found missing from the house in the wee hours of Saturday. Her relatives later spotted the body at the backyard of an isolated house in the neighbourhood.
