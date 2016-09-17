A man and woman were assaulted by two car-borne men in broad daylight on Seaport-Airport Road at Kakkanad on Thursday evening.

Shambu, an IT employee at Infopark, and his old classmate and friend Aswini, who is doing research on Kerala University campus, Karyavattom, were attacked near the Max showroom along the road.

Shambu, who suffered multiple injuries on his hand after being attacked with a pointed weapon, was admitted to a hospital. Aswini had nail scratches on her forearm sustained when she resisted an alleged molestation attempt.

According to the police, the two were waiting to cross the road and a car, which was dangerously driven, went past them. “Shambu gestured angrily at the driver. When they crossed the road, the car-borne men came back. They jumped out of the car and started verbally abusing Shambu. When he protested, they pushed him down,” said Shaju A.N, Sub-Inspector of Police, Thrikkakara. Aswini alleged that the attackers then tried to molest her. When Shambu tried to save her, they attacked him with a small knife. The police have ruled out past enmity in the case.

The victims have given the police the registration number of the car. “It’s the number of a motorcycle. Either they got it wrong or it was a fake number,” Mr. Shaju said.