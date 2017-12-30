With ISL match in town, more people to join fete

The construction of the frame for erecting the mammoth Pappanji s under progress at the Parade Ground in Fort Kochi. It will be for the first time that the burning of Pappanji is held at a place other than the beach.

Notwithstanding the dampener of having to shift the location of the burning of the mammoth Pappanji away from the beach, organisers of the Cochin Carnival are expecting a bigger turnout for the 34th edition of their New Year’s eve celebrations in Fort Kochi on Sunday.

Usually, the celebrations attract around one lakh people and this time that figure is likely to be inflated by a few more thousands, thanks to the Indian Super League (ISL) football match featuring Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor on Sunday evening.

Though the city police tried to get the match postponed out of fear that it would stretch the police force on New Year’s eve, that request went unheeded. The match ends around 9 p.m., making it ideal for football fans looking for a New Year gala to flock to Fort Kochi. “We are expecting around 20,000 football fans for the celebrations,” said an organising committee member of the Cochin Carnival.

Pappanji gets ready

Meanwhile, 16 seasoned workers continued to work on the massive Pappanji, which is likely to be ready by Sunday afternoon. The festive spirit has been somewhat dampened by the decision to move the location for burning Pappanji from the beach to the Parade Ground. “Of course, not having the picturesque backdrop of the beach will take away some charm from the event. But one can’t help it since the beach has been eroded by the sea in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi,” said the organisers.

A meeting convened by the District Collector on Saturday decided to shift the venue considering the current state of the Fort Kochi beach. Holding it on the beach was found to be a safety hazard for smooth evacuation in the event of an emergency. Cultural activities in connection with the celebrations will be staged near the Parade Ground close to St. Francis Church.