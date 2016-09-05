Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shakes hands with a man dressed as Mahabali during the inauguration of Athaghosham at Thripunithura on Sunday.

A scene from the Eroor-Chambakkara boat race in the Chambakkara backwaters near Kochi on Sunday.

The Athachamayam procession at Thripunithura on Sunday heralded the start of the 10-day Onam festivities in the State. With Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating the Athaghosham here, the festivities received the State’s official stamp.

People dressed up as King Mahabali, including a child Mahabali, adorned the front space of the stage set up for the Athachamayam procession.

Following them were students from various Thripunithura schools performing folk arts, percussion artistes, musical bands including a women’s troupe performing singari melam, artistes performing folk art forms such as Ottanthullal, Parayanthullal, Sheethankanthullal and Mayuranritham.

Colourful tableaux depicting contemporary events and episodes from history and mythology were also part of the procession. The themes included the Dandi March, Bali-Sugreeva duel, drug menace in society and palliative care.

Inaugurating the Athaghosham, Mr. Vijayan said the tradition of Onam and Atham taught people the values of secularism and brought about the fine unity of humane values and cultures even while the celebration is about the diverse colours of festivities. “Our diversity is our lifeline and the legend of Onam speaks about equality among people,” the Chief Minister said. “We have to move forward with these lessons in history and keep away the voices that compartmentalise people and cultures,” he said.

“Athaghosham is the confluence of different cultures and the sanctity of the camaraderie of religious beliefs that had prevailed in the town over centuries,” he added.

Mr. Vijayan said that while attending Onam celebrations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, he had declared that Thripunithura’s Athaghosham would mark the beginning of the State’s festivities. Earlier, the Thripunithura municipal chairperson Chandrika Devi had requested the Chief Minister to announce Athaghosham as the official beginning of Onam celebration.

M. Swaraj, MLA, presided. MLAs Anoop Jacob and John Fernandes, Thripunithura municipality vice chairman O.V. Salim, and Athaghosham general convenor V.R. Vijayakumar spoke.