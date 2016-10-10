Cities » Kochi

Whipping up a record with a mammoth salad

EGGCELENCE ON DISPLAY:The salad that was prepared using 7,000 eggs and vegetables in the city on Sunday, as part of World Egg Day observance.— Photo: Thulasi Kakkat
One hundred-and-forty students from St. Teresa’s College, ten staff members and 43 professional chefs came together to prepare a mammoth egg salad to mark the World Egg Day celebrations in the city.

A statement issued by the Indian Farmers’ Association said the event was organised as part of the ongoing ‘Harithotsavam’, based on farming and allied activities.

The egg salad was prepared using 7,000 eggs and vegetables. When laid out, it measured 814.5 feet, the organisers said.

They also claimed that the egg salad had created a record for its length.

