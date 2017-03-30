West Kochi water woes continue

People in West Kochi depend on groundwater to meet their daily needs.

It seems there is no end to the water crisis in West Kochi.

Though the Kerala Water Authority had been asked to complete the work on joining the West Kochi line with the Maradu plant supply line by the end of the month, it is getting delayed. As a result the water supply to the area has been affected.

According to KWA officials, the contractor, who was awarded the ₹4.4-crore work, has left it midway. Now, the KWA has decided to take up the work on its own, but it may take another 20 days.

Officially, KWA is providing 25 million litres a day to Fort Kochi area and another 15 mld in the Palluruthy area. The area requires at least another 10 mld of water a day.