Corpn. not to have any financial liability; industrialist to invest Rs.10 crore

The waste-to-energy plant to be set up for the Kochi Corporation by GJ Eco Power Limited is likely to be ready for commissioning by December 2018 with the State government assuring full support for the project. The project has received more than a score of clearances and expects to get the rest of the clearances fast.

The detailed project report was ready and once clearances were received the plant should be up and running in 24 months, said Giby George of GJ Eco Power. The company was commissioned to build the plant through an international bidding process.

The promoters expressed confidence that the project would get more investment backing after city-based industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly expressed interest in investing Rs.10 crore in the project.

His backing was a sign of the project’s viability and social importance, said Mr. George at a press conference here on Monday.

The project, which will produce 10 MW of power from municipal waste, requires Rs.375 crore in total capital investment. The plant will be set up at Brahmapuram, close to the site where municipal waste is dumped by the corporation.

Mr. George said the Kochi unit could be showcased as a fully sustainable model for the country.