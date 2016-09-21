The Alzheimer’s and Related Disorders Society of India will organise a memory walk from Rajendra Maidan to Marine Drive at 2 p.m. on Wednesday to mark World Alzheimer’s Day.

Many supporters and dignitaries are expected to participate in the event.

According to ARDSI, there are about 44 lakh dementia patients in the country out of the 4.4 crore across the world. And the world will have to take care of over 13 crore people living with dementia by 2050.

ARDSI said that 68 per cent of people with dementia would be in the low and middle income group.