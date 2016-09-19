A walk will be organised for the visually challenged on World Sight Day on October 13.

The event is being organised jointly by the Bengaluru-based Project Vision and All Kerala Blood Donors’ Association.

The walk will be held from St. Teresa’s College to Durbar Hall Ground at 3 p.m. Around 100 visually challenged persons will lead the walk in which around 500 participants are expected, said office bearers of Project Vision at a press conference here on Friday.

The event is aimed at propagating the need for eye donation.