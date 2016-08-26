CPI(M) veteran V.S. Achuthanandan on Thursday urged the youth to actively resist the menacing spread of fascism in the country.

Maintaining that fascist forces might not be defeated through the ballot alone, he said only an intense strife based on class struggle could make it possible.

Mr. Achuthanandan, while inaugurating the anti-fascist meet organised here ahead of the AIYF district meeting that got under way on Thursday, observed that secularism was getting increasingly threatened across the country, as the RSS was attempting to market a communal ideology based on a skewed reading of Hinduism.

“If Hitler had sought to bring about racial purity, the ‘cultural nationalism’ pushed by the RSS resembled it,” he said. Mr. Achuthanandan decried the “saffronisation” of cultural and educational institutions and myth being paraded as historical and scientific facts.

On beef killings and related violence, he asked the Sangh Parivar: “If you say the cow is your mother, would you call its partner, the bull, your father?”