Mohana Veena maestro and Grammy Award winner Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt will perform at various venues in the city from Monday to Wednesday.

Pandit Bhatt is in town as part of the series of performances conducted under the aegis of the cultural forum, SPIC-MACAY.

Venues

The venues where he would perform include Global Public School,Chottanikkara – October 24, 10.30 a.m., Rajagiri School of Business,Kakkanad – October 24, 4.30 p.m., Rajagiri College for Social Science, Kalamassery – October 25, 6 p.m., Chinmaya School,Tripunithura – October 26, 10.30 a.m., NIAT - Naval Institute of Aeronautical Technology – October 26, 7 p.m.