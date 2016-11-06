The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court on Saturday ordered a quick verification into the alleged collusion between the Thrikkakara Municipality and a realty major in reclaiming a 2.5-acre wetland and setting up an apartment complex, causing the State exchequer a loss of Rs.6 crore.

Pronouncing the order, Enquiry Commissioner and Special Judge P. Madhavan directed the Deputy Police Superintendent, VACB, to conduct a quick verification and file a report by November 30.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by one Pramod Paraparambil, alleging that the local body overlooked a payment of Rs.6.10 lakh by the realty group as permit fee and interest.

As per the petition, the realty group had obtained a No Objection Certificate for three years to construct the project comprising 700 apartments from the municipality in 2010. The local body, however, had been included in the Kerala Building Rules 1999 in 2006, which stipulated examination of the construction plan and the site and issue of permits instead of NOC.

Though Thrikkakara had been declared as a municipality a few days after issuing the NOC, the builder approached the municipality seeking a permit in 2012. In the meantime, the files relating the earlier application and the NOC went missing from the municipality office.

According to the petitioner, the builder had owed the municipality a payment of Rs.3.54 crore under the KBR by this time. The local body, however, extended the permit period for another three years by charging just Rs.11 lakh. Now the project is complete and the builder expects a prospective earning of around Rs.91 crore from the sale of the apartments.

Alleged collusion between Thrikkakara Municipality and realty major in reclaiming wetland