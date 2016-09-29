Official accused of accepting Rs.50,000 bribe from hotel owner for releasing imported consignment

The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) has registered a case against a Commercial Taxes Special intelligence Officer in Ernakulam on charges of accepting bribe from a hotelier.

In an FIR filed by the VACB Deputy Superintendent in Ernakulam, the officer, Rajesh Palamattom, and his driver K.A. Joy were arraigned as accused. The case was registered after a preliminary verification revealed that the officer had received bribe from a hotelier named Johnson Manjooran.

According to the FIR, which was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Mr. Palamattom accepted Rs.50,000 from the owner of the Puthuvype-based Princes Regency for releasing a consignment imported from China.

Upon receiving Customs clearance, the hotel owner approached the commercial taxes facilitation centre near FACT, seeking release of the materials, which had been kept at a facilitation centre near Eloor. Though the application was initially rejected, citing lack of adequate documents, clearance was granted after the applicant submitted an affidavit, which was written in a stamp paper and attested by a Government Notary, to the officer.

Despite this, the officer refused to release the consignment, comprising kitchen utensils and decorative flowers. Later, he, along with the second accused, approached the hospital staff and demanded Rs.2 lakh bribe. He released the consignment after receiving Rs.50,000. Later, the hotel owner filed a petition to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who, in turn, forwarded it to VACB Director Jacob Thomas.

