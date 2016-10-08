Cities » Kochi

KOCHI, October 8, 2016
Updated: October 8, 2016 07:48 IST

Veteran defence scientist A. Balakrishnan is no more

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

In 1952, he excelled in naval research and secured the first Indian patent in Oceanography, then a fledgling field.

The community of defence scientists in Kerala lost an elderly and distinguished member with the passing away of A. Balakrishnan, a former scientist with the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) at Thrikkakara — the only establishment under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Kerala.

Mr. Balakrishnan died on Thursday, aged 84. The body was cremated at Ravipuram crematorium on Friday.

Part of the first batch of scientists to join the Indian Naval Physical Laboratory (INPL), the former avatar of NPOL, in 1952, he excelled in naval research and secured the first Indian patent in Oceanography, then a fledgling field, in the late 1970s.

“Oceanographic research was in the nascent stages then, but he planned several monsoon experiments and developed an oceanographic current meter and patented it. It was rather primitive by today’s standards that remained as the only Indian patent in the area for quite sometime.

He developed several sensors and instruments indigenously, including some to study wave properties,” recalls P.V. Nair, senior scientist at NPOL who had worked with Mr. Balakrishnan.

Mr. Nair remembers hearing about the prestigious Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution in the U.S. extending an offer of employment and research to Mr. Balakrishnan which he refused to accept. “He was a physicist who focused more on equipment design and meticulously documented everything he had done.

“In the late 1980s, he was busy collaborating with India Meteorological Department (IMD) to design a weather data buoy, which underwent trials at Idukki lake. The project, however, didn’t take off,” says Mr. Nair, who remembers Mr. Balakrishnan as an affable person who was very close to the family. “Both of us are from Paravur and on weekends, I would hitch a ride on his scooter home.”

He had a stint in FACT

Mr. Balakrishnan had worked for sometime at FACT before joining the naval research laboratory. He was staying in Ernakulam after retirement in 1993.

His wife predeceased him. He is survived by four daughters.

More In: Kochi
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Kerala

‘Invisible’ issue out in the open

Increasing child abuse cases shock Malappuram

New termite species discovered

Discounts on air guns to deal with Kerala stray dogs

Youth gets life term for murder

Resurrecting a forgotten freedom fighter

CM accuses Opposition of double standards

Kalady murder accused arrested

Comeback of the superstar face-off

Thiruvananthapuram

‘Invisible’ issue out in the open

2 Malayalam films in IFFK global section

State for ban on GM mustard

Youth hacked to death

Actor Sreelatha Menon dead

Kozhikode

CM calls high-level meeting on light metro

New termite species discovered

Merchants troubled by transportation issues

CM’s appreciation of Centre's help to Kerala hailed



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Kochi

Student’s death: medicos protest against suspension

2 doctors suspended, medical negligence alleged »