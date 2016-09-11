Buying vegetables of your choice will not burn a hole in your pocket this Onam.

The multi-pronged initiative to grow and source vegetables internally seems to have hit bull’s eye in the run up to Thiruvonam on September 14. Kudumbasree Mission, which launched a massive effort to supply locally-grown vegetables through its dedicated work-force, launched about 102 Onam vegetable fairs in Ernakulam on Saturday.

“Of this, 84 are in the grama panchayat level; 17 at the block-municipality level; and one in Kochi Corporation area (Ernakulathappan ground). These vegetable fairs will run for a minimum of three days. Some units may function till Uthradam,” said Tani Thomas, Mission district co-ordinator.

Most of the vegetable outlets run by Kudumbasree recorded good sales hours after it started operating. At Thripunitura, there were many takers for the locally-grown vegetables by members of the Kudumbasree’s ayalkoottam groups. “The price of raw nendran is Rs. 60 per kg. Besides vegetables, our fair has also showcased a variety of food products,” said Seena, a micro enterprise consultant with the Kudumbasree.

The government’s Horticorp is selling vegetables at the 23 special Onam fairs being held in the district. Officials said vegetables were available at 30 per cent less than the market price at the outlets. A kg of raw nendran costs Rs.45 (as against Rs.60 to Rs.65 in the market), while the rate of bitter gourd is Rs.30 per kg (Rs.45 in the market).

The price of a kg of snake gourd is Rs.15, Indian cucumber Rs.10, cabbage Rs.23 and carrot Rs.26. Rejecting reports of shortage of vegetables at its fairs, Horticorp officials said replenishing stocks would take some time and there was no scarcity. The District Procurement Centre of the agency at Eachamukku in Kakkanad has undertaken the responsibility of supplying vegetables at the select outlets. Horticorp is also the nodal agency for supplying vegetables to the stalls run by the Department of Agriculture.

Vegetables are being procured directly from farmers and also from the markets in Maradu, Muvattupuzha, Thrissur and Palakkad. Winter vegetables sourced from Munnar, Kanthalloor and Vattavada are also available at the Horticorp outlets at subsidised rates.