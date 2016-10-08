VACB: Thachankary wanted to prolong legal proceedings

Disproportionate assets case against the former Transport Commissioner

A disproportionate assets case has been registered against Tomin J. Thachankary, former Transport Commissioner, after conducting a detailed inquiry into the allegations in this regard, according to a statement filed by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) in the Kerala High Court on Friday.

In a statement filed in response to a petition filed by Mr. Thachankary challenging the registration of the case, the VACB said the case was registered in 2007 and a charge sheet was filed before the Thrissur Vigilance court on July 29, 2013.

Case transferred

The case was now transferred to the Muvattupauzha Vigilance court. Copies of the charge sheet, witness statements, etc. were given to the petitioner about three years ago.

The trial would commence soon.

The fact that Mr. Thanchankary had chosen to file the petition three years after the filing of the charge sheet indicated that he wanted to prolong the legal proceedings.

The petitioner had sufficient time to seek legal remedy. In fact, sufficient opportunity had been given to Mr. Thachankary to disclose his income during the investigation. The final report was filed after ascertaining all the detail of the assets, income, and expenditure of the petitioner and analysing the evidence collected.

The Vigilance court had ordered an investigation of the case in 2003 on a petition filed by activist P.D. Joseph of Thrissur in 2001.