Movement of items to be tracked from mills to cardholders

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is all set to begin a Benefit Tracking Audit (BTA) to check the alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the Public Distribution System (PDS). This would involve roping in whistle-blowers as well.

In a circular dated September 22, VACB Director Jacob Thomas has called for the launch of the BTA to track the movement of ration items right from the rice mills to the Food Corporation of India godowns to Authorised Wholesale Dealers (AWD), and from ration shops to ration cardholders.

Past complaints

VACB officials across the State have been asked to conduct BTA in one taluk within their jurisdiction. Ration shops and taluks shall be selected based on past complaints and an audit trail will be held for the next six months by developing sources for intelligence during the process and empowering whistle-blowers.

The BTA involves keeping track of ration shops, taluk supply offices, district supply offices and a sample of ration card-holders. Action should be taken in case of corruption and a report shall be sent to the VACB head office.

Quality, timing and quantity of ration items at all levels of the PDS right up to ration card-holders would be kept track of under the proposed audit. Movement of trucks carrying monthly allotment of ration articles from FCI/rice mill/kerosene depot/Supplyco go-down to AWD godown and from there to ration shops and the actual stock at both destinations would be tracked.

Strong action

The circular directs that “strong action as per Prevention of Corruption Act and Criminal Procedure Code shall be taken, if the rationing inspector, taluk supply officers and district supply officers, civil supplies internal audit teams are abusing the powers given to them to assure ration articles to all the ration card-holders every month, both in quality and quantity.” Under BTA, the total number of ration cards in each ration shop would be identified to track how many card-holders purchase their share or get full quantity of their allocated monthly ration.