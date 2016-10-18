The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB), which is probing a case of alleged irregularities in issuing bar and beer parlour licences during the term of the previous United Democratic Front government, interrogated former Excise Minister K. Babu here on Monday.

He was questioned for nearly three hours at the VACB office here in connection with the complaint filed against him by businessman V.M. Radhakrishnan.

Contradictions

The officials claimed that Mr. Babu contradicted himself on several occasions when questioned about the orders issued for renewal of beer parlour and bar licences and phased closure of beverages corporation’s liquor outlets.

They said that he would be interrogated further as more investigation based on his statements would be conducted.

They would collect relevant documents from the Excise Department and the Secretariat before summoning him for continued interrogation.

Disproportionate wealth

Mr. Babu will also be questioned in connection with a case pertaining to assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Mr. Babu, however, told reporters that the allegations against him had been raised by some aggrieved bar owners who incurred losses following the last government’s liquor policy.

“There was no foul play in issuing licences. In Kerala, there are bars located close to the beverages outlet and closure of the outlets may have helped these bars. This trend was not introduced by the former government. I’ll prove my innocence in the court of law,” he said.