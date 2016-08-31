A quick verification conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) special cell in Ernakulam on the issue of payment by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to the PWD rest house in Ernakulam has found serious lapses on the part of the PWD Buildings Division and the Ernakulam District Collector in resolving the issue.

A report, submitted before the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court, has noted that the District Collector and PWD officials failed to adhere to a directive by the VACB Director in 2015 to either waive or collect the payment after verifying the terms of contract.

The officials, however, took the order for granted and did not follow it up properly. The report stated that the CBI could not give a satisfactory explanation on why it occupied the rooms for eight years.

No records were available with the PWD or the district collectorate that explained the reasons for this prolonged stay.

The quick verification was conducted on a petition that the CBI Superintendent in Ernakulam and his officers had occupied rooms 19 and 20 in the PWD rest house from September 16, 1999, to October 18, 2007, without paying rent or any valid documents exempting them from paying the rent.