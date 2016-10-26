The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday registered a case against the Superintendent of Police, Central Bureau of Investigation in Ernakulam, the District Collector and two Public Works Department officials over the alleged lapses in payment of around Rs.9 lakh by the CBI to the PWD Rest House in Ernakulam.

The case follows a direction in this regard by the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court last week to register a case against the officers for criminal misconduct, breach of trust and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The court has also directed the VACB to find out the actual persons who were in charge of affairs and also to check whether the officers, who had availed the free accommodation, also claimed TA and DA from the Government of India.

The case pertains to a complaint that the CBI had occupied room numbers 18 and 19 in the rest house from September 16, 1999 till October 18, 2007 without paying any rent or any valid order exempting them from paying the rent. This way, an amount of Rs.9,49,500 is due from the CBI to the PWD.