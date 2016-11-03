The Udyogamandal unit of Hindustan Organic Chemicals, the parent company of HIL, was set up in 1957 for manufacturing DDT.

The parent company, a public sector undertaking under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, was incorporated in 1954 for mainly manufacturing DDT for the National Malaria Eradication Programme.

Endosulfan Technical and Dicofol Technical units were added to the Udyogamandal unit of HIL in 1980 and 1995 respectively.

The Mancozeb production facility was set up in 2001. The fungicide is familiar to the people in Kerala with the product being used widely against diseases in coconut trees. Endosulfan use has been totally banned in the State in 2012.

DDT formulation has also been stopped totally at the Udyogamandal unit.

HIL is under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.

Though initially it was solely focussed on DDT, the company has diversified into pesticides for agricultural operations.