Two youths arrested for theft

The Ernakulam Central police on Saturday arrested two youths in connection with a theft case. The arrested are Shafeeq, 23, of Chembukadu Colony, Gandhi Nagar, and Haneef, 23, of Udaya Colony, Gandhi Nagar. They were arrested on the charge of stealing ₹2,400 from the office of the mammogram section at the Ernakulam Government General Hospital. Devan, the main accused in the case, was arrested in another case and was produced before an Aluva court, while the second accused, Jithu from Udaya Colony, is absconding.

Dec 17, 2017

