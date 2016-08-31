Two persons were run over by trucks in separate accidents in the city on Tuesday. In the first incident, a 60-year-old woman was crushed to death by a speeding truck near the Kundannur junction on National Highway 47 bypass. The deceased has been identified as Santha Pavithran, a native of Ezhupunna in Alappuzha.

The woman was riding pillion on a two-wheeler driven by her husband, Pavithran, who also sustained serious injuries in the accident. The truck hit the two-wheeler from behind and ran over the pillion rider, crushing her to death on the spot. In the second accident, a 55-year-old man was run over by a lorry at Kambanippady near Aluva on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ashokan, son of Chandrasekharan Nair of Nedumbassery.

The Aluva police said that the accident took place around 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday.