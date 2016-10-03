The Kalady police on Sunday arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of 34-year-old Sanal Devassykutty in broad daylight here last week.

The arrested have been identified as Jaison, 23, a resident of Mala, and Dibil, 29, of Okkal. The duo allegedly conspired with the other accused in the case to hack Sanal to death and supplied swords to Kari Ratheesh, the first accused.

Two days ago, the police arrested five persons - Aji.V. Nair, Sujith Sudhakaran, Sreejith Surendran, Sarath Velayudhan, and a 17-year-old youth - on charges of helping the first four accused in the crime.

The police are on the lookout for more persons. As per the case, four goons, identified as Ratheesh, Tony, Grindesh and Eldhose, attacked Sanal near the Puthenkavu temple in Kalady and hacked him to death on September 26.

The accused later escaped in a car to Kuruppampady via Malayattur and hid the car at a house there.

