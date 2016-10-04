The Thripunithura police on Monday arrested two persons on charge of cheating.

The accused, Lijo Sebastian (33) of Ponkunnam and Shiju Mathew (39) of Kothamangalam had approached a computer shop in the guise of lawyers and allegedly purchased computer accessories worth Rs.1.5 lakh after issuing a fake cheque.

Sebastian is a history sheeter who had escaped from police custody along with another accused Vishnu while being taken to Thiruvananthapuram from Pala on September 22. The duo had been staying with Shiju, another wanted person in 30 cases. A search is on to trace Vishnu, who has gone into hiding. The duo will be produced before the magistrate on Tuesday. — Staff Reporter