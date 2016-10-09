The Ernakulam Central Police on Saturday arrested two persons on charge of theft.

The accused have been identified as Sudheesh alias Surkan, 26, of Wayanad and Jomon, 24, of Vypeen. Sudheesh landed in the custody of a police patrol team on Friday night and the cops recovered six brass maps from his possession. They were allegedly stolen from the nursing hostel at the Ernakulam General Hospital. Investigations allegedly revealed that Sudheesh had carried out several thefts in Kochi and Wayanad. Based on the information received from him, the police later arrested Jomon. According to the police, the accused got acquainted with Jomon while working at a milk booth near the Ernakulam boat jetty. The duo had allegedly carried out several thefts in Kochi and Wayanad.